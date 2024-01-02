Share Market News: JTL Industries Shares Hit 52-week Amid Weak Market sentiments | Check Details Here

Home

The shares of JTL Industries opened gap up with a gain of 3.09 per cent. It went up to hit 52-week high of Rs 253 apiece.

Stock Market News: Shares of JTL Industries hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday as the company shared business updates for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The shares of JTL Industries opened gap up with a gain of 3.09 per cent. It went up to hit 52-week high of Rs 253 apiece. The counter had closed at Rs 237.65 in the last trading session. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 247.60.

Meanwhile, the company has said that it has recorded highest ever quarterly sales volume of 1,00,905 MT.

“JTL Industries has recorded its highest ever quarterly sales volume of 1,00,905 MT, exhibiting a rigorous and robust growth of 76.05 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.over Q3 FY23 driven by healthy demand for its structural steel tubes and pipes finding application in infrastructure and industrial sectors in both domestic and international markets,” the company said.

The company has recorded 35.39 per cent YoY growth in volumes of value-added products. In Q3FY24, it stood at 19,789 MT against the sales volume of 14,616 MT recorded during Q3FY23.

“JTL recorded 35.39 per cent growth in volumes of value-added products which stood at 19,789 MT for Q3FY24, surpassing the sales volume of 14,616 MT recorded during Q3 FY23, the exchange filing with the bourses added. In Q3 FY24, its wholly owned subsidiary JTL Tubes is establishing a mega capacity augmentation project in Maharashtra,” it said.

On the expansion front, the company is strategically planning a significant capacity expansion project in Maharashtra through its subsidiary, JTL Tubes Limited.

