Share Market News: Kamdhenu Ventures Posts Report PAT of Rs 4.1 Crore in Q3 FY24

For the nine months ended 31 December 2023, the company reported revenue from operations at Rs. 206.6 Crores, up 9% YoY.

Share Market News: Kamdhenu Ventures Limited, India’s leading brand in Indian Decorative Paints Segment, has declared its Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. For the quarter ended 31 December 2023, the company reported revenue from operations at Rs. 79.1 Crores, up 14% YoY. EBITDA was reported at Rs. 6.2 Crores, a turnaround from a loss of -0.1 Crore in the corresponding period last year. PAT also turned positive, from a loss of 3.3 Crores in Q3FY23, to a profit of Rs. 4.1 Crores in Q3FY24.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2023, the company reported revenue from operations at Rs. 206.6 Crores, up 9% YoY. EBITDA was reported at Rs. 15.1 Crores, a turnaround from a loss of -0.6 Crores in the corresponding period last year. PAT also turned positive, from a loss of 8.8 Crores in 9MFY23, to a profit of Rs. 9.7 Crores in 9MFY24.

Commenting on the results and performance, Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director said, “During the quarter and nine months ending in December 2023, our company maintained its strong growth trajectory. Revenue for the 9M FY24 surged by 9% year on year reaching Rs. 207 crores. This growth was driven by an improved sales mix and an extended festive season. Our strategic focus on product premiumization has yielded positive results, as reflected in our EBITDA, which turned positive at Rs. 15 crores compared to a negative number last year.”

Kamdhenu Colour and Coatings Limited (KCCL) operates as a subsidiary of Kamdhenu Ventures Limited (KVL), the holding company. KVL’s strategic oversight empowers KCCL to navigate the decorative paint market effectively.

Kamdhenu Ventures Limited (Kamdhenu Paints), established in 2008, is a leading brand in Indian decorative paints segment. The product range includes a wide selection of exterior & interior emulsions, water- based primers, wood finishes, textured & designer paints, and construction chemicals.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

