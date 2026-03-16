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Share Market News: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund takes big step, increases its stake in THIS hospital chain operator | Check share price and other details here

Share Market News: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund takes big step, increases its stake in THIS hospital chain operator | Check share price and other details here

The company's stock was trading 4.13% or Rs 7.95 lower at Rs 184.60 on the BSE as of 11:11 am today and on the NSE, the stock was trading 3.97% or Rs 7.65 lower at Rs 184.91.

Share Market News

Park Medi World Ltd, a hospital chain operator with a market cap of Rs 7,986.40 crore, has given important information to investors in its latest exchange filing. The company said that Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has bought shares of Park Medi World Limited, due to which its stake in the company has increased to more than 5%. The company stated that Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund made this investment through its various schemes. Prior to the acquisition, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund held 21,591,213 shares (4.9%) of the company.

It subsequently purchased an additional 175,164 shares (0.04%). Following this purchase, the mutual fund’s total holding increased to 21,766,377 shares, or 5.03%.

The company’s stock was trading 4.13% or Rs 7.95 lower at Rs 184.60 on the BSE as of 11:11 am today and on the NSE, the stock was trading 3.97% or Rs 7.65 lower at Rs 184.91.

Meanwhile, leading brokerage firm Nuvama has given a BUY call and expects an upside of 39%.

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In its report, the brokerage has given a target price of Rs 280 for this stock. The brokerage has considered its CMP as Rs 202, from where this stock can go upside by 39%.

The brokerage said in its report that North India-focused hospital chain Park Medi World (PARKHOSP) can benefit from the shortage of hospital beds in India, increasing healthcare demand and the rapidly growing medical sector in tier-2 cities.

The company operates 14 multi-super specialty hospitals in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan, with approximately 3,250 beds (including approximately 870 ICU beds). The company is rapidly expanding its network and plans to increase bed capacity to approximately 5,260 by FY28. This will involve creating new clusters in Haryana, Punjab, and the National Capital Region (NCR), and also entering underserved markets like Uttar Pradesh.

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