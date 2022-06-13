LIC Share Price | New Delhi: The share price of Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) plunged to an all-time low on Monday. According to data on BSE’s website, LIC share price was at Rs 677 per share, nearly 5 per cent or 32 points lower than the previous close. On NSE, the share was trading at Rs 676.10 apiece or 33.60 or 4.73 per cent lower.Also Read - Cryptocurrency Crash: Bitcoin 60 Per Cent Down From All-Time High

Since its listing, the share price has fallen over 28 per cent than the issue price of Rs 949 per share. The shares of the company were allotted to the retail investors at Rs 905 apiece. As per this price, the share price is down over 25 per cent. The market cap of the company has fallen by Rs 1.7 trillion or Rs 1.7 lakh crore since its listing. Also Read - Rupee Breaches 78-Mark Against USD For First Time Ever

Indian Share Market Nosedives

The Indian share market, akin to global markets, was facing a nosedive owing to high inflationary pressures and a sell-off by foreign investors. As of 12 PM, Sensex was trading at 52,873.23, over 1,400 points or 2.64 lower than previous close on Friday. Also Read - Global Sell-Off, High Inflation: Sensex Sheds 1,400 Points, Nifty Near 15,800

Nifty50, NSE’s benchmark index, was trading below 15,800 at 15,792.5, over 400 points or 2.5 per cent lower. IT and bank stocks were the top losers. IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the top losers. In IT stocks, Mindtree and LTI were the top losers. Coforge was nearing its 52-week low.

RBL Bank share price was down 19.9 per cent on Monday. It was trading at Rs 93.7 per share. It closed at Rs 113.60 on Friday. This came after the crisis-laden bank appointed a new MD and CEO R Subramaniakumar.