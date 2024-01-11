Home

Business

Share Market News: Manaksia Shares Jump Over 10 Amid Rally in Stock Markets | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Manaksia Shares Jump Over 10 Amid Rally in Stock Markets | Check Details Here

The BSE benchmark ended 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 71,657.71 on Wednesday. The Nifty advanced 73.85 points or 0.34 per cent to 21,618.70.

Representational image

Share Market News: Shares of Manaksia surged over 20 percent on Thursday i.e. January 11 amid a positive start of stock markets. The counter opened higher at Rs 132.95 and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 147.90 on the BSE. This is a surge of around 12.56 percent against the previous close of Rs 131.40.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the stock of Manaksia Ltd – with a market cap of Rs 934.52 crore, has outperformed the sector by 10.31 percent. In technical terms, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

You may like to read

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 194.05 and the 52-week low of the counter is Rs 75.25.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade amid a rally in global markets and buying in Reliance Industries. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 341.76 points to 71,999.47 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 107.8 points to 21,726.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, and NTPC were the major gainers. Infosys, Nestle, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

“The Q3 results season starting today with the results of TCS and Infosys will provide indications of the Nifty earnings for FY24,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.39 percent to USD 77.11 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,721.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark ended 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 71,657.71 on Wednesday. The Nifty advanced 73.85 points or 0.34 per cent to 21,618.70.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.