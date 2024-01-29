Home

Share Market News: Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Shares Surge Around 7 Percent | Check Key Details Here

Share Market News: Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers surged around 7 per cent as the market rebounded on Monday i.e. January 29, 2024. The counter opened in red at Rs 307.15 as against the previous close of Rs 309. However, the positive sentiments at the BSE and NSE helped the scrip which surged 6.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 330.45 i.e. a surge of 6.94 per cent.

With this, the company now has a market cap of Rs 1,563 crore. The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 382.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 202.05.

The counter has been gaining for the last 2 days and has given 6.6 per cent returns in the period.

The counter has outperformed the sector by 3.96 per cent. On technical parameters, the counter is trading than 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 50-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Monday in-tandem with a rally in Asian markets along with buying in blue chip firms HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 503.47 points to 71,204.14 points in the early trade. Nifty climbed 178.55 points to 21,531.15 points. Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

JSW Steel, Infosys, ITC and Mahindra And Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.51 per cent to USD 83.98 a barrel. Markets were closed on Friday on account of Republic Day. On Thursday, Sensex declined 359.64 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 70,700.67 points while Nifty fell 101.35 points or 0.47 per cent to 21,352.60 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,144.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.