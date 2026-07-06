Defence stocks in focus as DAC approves capital purchase proposals worth approximately Rs 52,000 crore

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New Delhi: Defence stocks, BEL, BDL, Apollo Micro Systems, among others, remain in focus after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) proposals worth around Rs 52,000 crore for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. To recall, the council, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to these proposals last Friday. While AoN is only the initial formal stage of the procurement process, it signifies the government’s intent to purchase, but it does not immediately result in an order or revenue for a company.

The biggest opportunity for Apollo Micro Systems is believed to be related to the Indian Navy’s Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) program. The company is the approved production agency for this system under DRDO’s Development-cum-Production Partner arrangement. According to available information about the company, it has also received the technology transfer for MIGM-Vighana in August 2025.

The DAC approval also covers several military programs that align with the company’s existing capabilities. These include projects such as the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, Very Short Range Air Defence System, AKASH TARANG Anti-UAV Electronic Warfare System, Jet-Based Kamikaze Drones, and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile. Electronics, avionics, control units, actuation, and mission-critical subsystems play a vital role in these systems.