New Delhi: Share market today in India was trading flat. Sensex was trading 20 points below at 58,765 as of 11:30 AM, according to bseindia's website. Tata Steel was the top gainer, followed by Ultratech Cement. On Nifty50, Hindalco, Divis Labs were top gainers as the index was trading 8 points lower, at 17,551, according to nseindia's website.

NIFTY Metal was the top-performing index. Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Copper were trading high with 4.4 per cent and 3.5 per cent gains respectively. Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti were top losers.

In Nifty50, public sector banks were showing bearish trends. Indian Bank, Central Bank and Indian Overseas Bank were top losers in PSB Nifty. Bank of India, on the other hand, was the only gainer in the index.

In Sensex, 13 shares were advancing and 17 shares were declining with Bank and auto shares performing poorly. In Nifty50 too, 22 shares were advancing and 28 declining. Hero Moto Corp and Bajaj Auto were top losers in the index. Auto shares were performing poorly.

Realty stocks were also showing a weak performance with Godrej Properties being the top loser. Lodha was the second biggest loser.