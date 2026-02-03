Home

Share Market News: MIC Electronics shares gain on receiving first major order from Kapurthala Railway Coach Factory | Deets inside

MIC Electronics Ltd., a small-cap company that manufactures railway signalling systems and high-tech LED display products, today announced significant information to investors. Following this news, the stock is seeing a surge. The company, with a market cap of Rs 1,056.35 crore, was trading 2.57% or Rs 1.10 higher at Rs 43.83 on the BSE at 2:07 pm.

The company, in its latest exchange filing today informed that in continuation of the earlier announcement made on December 23, 2024 regarding receipt of CCA (Capacity cum Capability Assessment) approval for GPS location based Public Address and Passenger Information System (PAPIS), the company wishes to inform that it has received the first order post this product approval.

The company received this order from the Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala (New Delhi). This order marks a new beginning for the company in this category and raises hopes for further railway-related opportunities in the future.

Hyderabad-based LED display and electronic components maker MIC Electronics Ltd reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80% year-on-year to ₹90.23 crore from ₹50 crore a year ago. However, net profit fell 13.36% quarterly to ₹1.88 crore.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company’s profitability is clearly under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40% in Q2 FY26 from 10.06%, while PAT margins also fell to 2.08% from 5.73%. The stock has declined nearly 45% in the past year, while the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised investors’ concerns about whether the company’s strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profits in the long run.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 3,656.74 points to 85,323.20 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 1,219.65 points to 26,308.05. Later, both the benchmark indices further extended their winning momentum. The BSE benchmark zoomed 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to 85,871.73. The Nifty jumped 1,252.8 points or 4.99 per cent to 26,341.20.

