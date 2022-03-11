New Delhi: According to a latest report by Morgan Stanley, India’s benchmark index Sensex may hit 75,000 levels by the end of 2022 if the bull run continues. However, it has lowered the earlier prediction by 5,000 points. Also, the base prediction has been reduced to 62,000 from 70,000. However, if the bears take the market, Sensex might hit remain at 50,000.Also Read - Andy Murray Donates Prize Money to Ukrainian Children

The firm, according to a report by BloombergQuint, said that the investors should stay cautious and follow the ‘barbell’ strategy for buying stocks. It is also said that the Indian economy has performed well amidst the rising oil prices. It is owed to a strong stock market, high relative rates by the Reserve Bank of India and decreasing intensity of oil in the GDP. Also Read - Share Market Reaction To Election Results Today LIVE Updates: Sensex Up 1,000 Points

The report also said that further waves of the Covid-19 pandemic will not impact the markets in a major way. It also said that the Russia-Ukraine tensions will also impact the earnings of Indian investors. But if the fallout ends soon, the markets might perform better. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Airstrike Hits Ukraine's Maternity Hospital in Port City of Mariupol, 17 Injured

What factors will determine if Sensex will hit 75,000 or not?

According to the report, whether Sensex touches 75,000 or not will depend on these 5 factors:

No major wave of Covid-19

Quick fall in global oil prices

Dovish stance of RBI continues

Earnings grow at 25 per cent, compounded annually, for the next two years

Inclusion of India in global bond indices

According to the report, the technology sector will play a major role in India’s growth story. Infosys Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. have been added to Morgan Stanley’s focus list.