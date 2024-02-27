Home

Business

Share Market News: Mufin Green Finance Shares Locked in 5 Percent Upper Circuit | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Mufin Green Finance Shares Locked in 5 Percent Upper Circuit | Check Details Here

The BSE benchmark fell by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 72,790.13 on Monday. The Nifty declined 90.65 points or 0.41 per cent to 22,122.05.

Representational Image

Share Market News: Shares of Mufin Green Finance, a listed NBFC with a focus on electronic vehicle (EV) financing, hit an upper circuit of 5 percent on Tuesday i.e. February 27. Last seen, the counter was trading at the level of Rs 224.

Trending Now

The shares of Mufin Green Finance Limited have weakened in the last 5 days, however, in the last month, the shares of Mufin Green Finance have given a positive return of 2.26 percent to the investors.

You may like to read

In the last 6 months, shares of Mufin Green Finance have increased by 67 percent from the level of Rs 134 to the level of Rs 224. The 52-week high level of Muffin Green Finance shares, which has a market cap of around Rs 3580 crore, is Rs 274 while the 52-week low level is Rs 108.

Meanwhile, Vikas Life Care Limited has informed the stock market that its associate company PME Entertainment is organising Miss World this year and the competition has now reached Mumbai after the opening ceremony in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note on Tuesday tracking sluggish global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 130 points to 72,660.13 in early trade. The Nifty dipped 36.4 points to 22,085.65.

Later, both the benchmark indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading marginally higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 10.30 points up at 72,800.43, and the Nifty traded 8.85 points higher at 22,135.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower while Shanghai quoted in the green. The US markets ended marginally lower on Monday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 285.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 72,790.13 on Monday. The Nifty declined 90.65 points or 0.41 per cent to 22,122.05. “Volatility is expected this week due to F&O contract expiry,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 82.43 a barrel.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.