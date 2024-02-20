Home

Share Market News: Mufin Green Share Price Movement: Company Approves Conversion of 8.75 Lakh Warrant

Share Market News: Share of Mufin Green Finance opened in green on Tuesday after the company announced that its board of directors has approved the conversion of 8.75 lakh warrants into an equal number of equity shares. The counter opened in green on Tuesday and went on to rise around 2.87 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 241.65. The share of Mufin Green Finance Limited, has a 52-week high of Rs 273.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 34.19.

Muffin Green Finance shares have made investors rich by giving multibagger returns in short and long term. Shares of Mufin Green Finance have given a return of 3 percent to investors in the last 5 days from the level of Rs 227, while in the last 1 month they have given a return of more than 19 percent from the level of Rs 195.

In the last 6 months, Muffin Green shares have given a return of 74 percent to investors from the level of Rs 134. Shares of Muffin Green were at a low of Rs 120 on November 10, 2023, from where investors got a return of 93 percent.

Mufin Green Finance has informed the stock market that it has approved the conversion of 8.75 lakh warrants into equity shares. Muffin Green Finance had issued 2.55 crore convertible warrants on December 27 which can be converted into equity shares. Muffin Green Finance had issued these convertible warrants at Rs 55 per warrant.

Muffin Green Finance had issued 2.55 crore convertible warrants with a subscription amount of 25 percent on preferential basis. Mufin Green Finance has told the stock market that in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 19, approval has been given to convert 8.75 lakh warrants into equal number of equity shares. The company has received the outstanding amount of Rs 3.60 crore for this.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

