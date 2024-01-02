Home

Share Market News: Multibagger Stock Cellecor Announces New Product Launches | Check Key Details Here

The counter had opened at Rs 304 against the previous close of Rs 300.40. However, it shed early gains and was trading at Rs 294.85 at the time of writing the report.

Stock Market News: Cellecor Gadgets, which is into manufacturing of electronics devices, has announced the launch of new products. This multibagger stock has given a multibagger returns from it 52-week low of Rs 88.15 apeice. However, the share was trading in red in Tuesday amid selling pressure and overall weak market.

Equity benchmarks sank today with selling emerging at higher levels. BSE Sensex was down 559 points at 71,712 as heavyweight stocks came under selling pressure.

Meanwhile, the company has announced a range of products including, smartwatch, 50-inch Smart TV, ZPDQC 24W Charger, headphones, feature phones and others. Here’s a look at some of these products.

50-Inch Smart TV: Cellecor introduces a fresh model of a 50-inch Smart TV, promising intelligent connectivity, stunning visuals, and immersive sound for an unparalleled cinematic adventure.

Smart TVs: Elevate your viewing experience with Cellecor’s 5 new SKUs of Smart TVs, offering crystal clear brilliance with 4K Ultra HD LED TV, immersive audio featuring Dolby Atmos, and user-friendly controls. The customers may buy Cellecor Smart TVs as per their choice, features requirement, affordability and budget from a wide range, priced between Rs. 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

TWS and Headphones: Cellecor is embarking on a new era of audio excellence with its latest SKU launch in earbuds. Elevates the listening experience with state-of-the-art technology, enhanced comfort, and a stylish design that harmonizes seamlessly. Top features of new products include Environment Noise Cancellation, Powerful or deep bass, Fast Charging, Crystal Clear Sound and Auto Connect. Headphones have classic features of Gaming headset, Bluetooth V5.3, Superior bass sound, Foldable design and Hands-free. Cellecor Earbuds are priced between Rs. 800 – Rs. 1,500 and Headphones between Rs 1,000 – Rs. 1,500

Sound Bar: Cellecor is pleased to introduce its newest advancement in audio technology through the latest Sound Bar SKUs. These cutting-edge models feature Bluetooth V5.3, 3D surround sound, Type C charging, and compatibility with AUX and USB and are made available for customers between the prices range from Rs 999 to Rs 10,000.

Feature Phones: Cellecor feature phones offers reliability coupled with modern functionality, these phones redefine simplicity and connectivity. Features include touch keypads, a 2000-mAh battery, a digital camera, sleek design, and MP3 & MP4 players. Prices range between Rs 900 and Rs 2,000.

ZPDQC 24W Charger: Presenting the Cellecor ZPDQC 24W Charger, a powerhouse for swift device charging. Engineered for efficiency and speed, this cutting-edge charger ensures the rapid replenishment of your devices. With advanced technology and an elegant design, the ZPDQC 24W Charger by Cellecor brings a new level of convenience to the charging experience and Cellecor Chargers are available for the customers in the price range of Rs. 350 to Rs. 500.

