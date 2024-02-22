Home

Share Market News: North Eastern Carrying Corporation Shares Hit Upper Circuit in Volatile Market | Check Details Here

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak. While Sensex fell 434.31 points to close at 72,623.09 points, Nifty declined 141.90 points to end the day at 22,055.05 points.

Share Market News: Shares of North Eastern Carrying Corporation hit the upper circuit despite the market being volatile on Thursday i.e. February 22. The stock opened at Rs 31.44, below the previous closing price of Rs 31.55, but surged 4.98 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 33.12. North Eastern is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile movement in early trade on Thursday, amid mixed trends in the global markets.

After opening on a sluggish note, Sensex turned positive and rose 7.58 points or 0.01 per cent to 72,630.67 points. But the 30-share benchmark soon reversed the momentum and fell sharply by 381.94 points or 0.53 per cent to 72,241.15 points. The broader Nifty also showed some resistance initially but gave in to the selling pressure and declined 148.40 points or 0.67 per cent to 21,906.65 points.

On Wednesday, US stocks finished mostly higher while European shares ended on a mixed note.

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting showed most policymakers were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates early.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they purchased securities worth Rs 284.66 crore.

