Share Market News: Nova Agritech Announces Strong Third Quarter Earnings | Check Details Here

Nova Agri Tech Limited has informed the stock market that the financial results for the third quarter of the current financial year have been approved by its Board of Directors in the meeting held on February 14.

Share Market News: The shares of Nova Agritech Limited, which got listed on the bourses recently, had a weakness of 2.4 percent on Wednesday and were trading at Rs 65.30, falling by Rs 1.65. Shares of Nova Agritech Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 605 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 77.20 while a 52-week low of Rs 55.

The shares of Nova Agritech Limited have been weak for the last 5 days and have fallen by about 7 per cent. However, in the last one month, Nova Agritech shares have given a return of 13 percent to the investors.

The income from operations of Nova Agritech Limited in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 50.70 crore. It was Rs 48.50 crore in the last quarter and Rs 30.12 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Nova Agritech Limited has said that its profit before tax in the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 6.229 crore, which was Rs 5.869 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 3.268 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Nova Agritech Limited has informed the stock market that its net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year was Rs 4.85 crore, which was Rs 4.1 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 2.26 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

