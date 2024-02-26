Share Market News: OK Play India Limited Fixes Record Date for Stock Split | Check Details Here

Home

OK Play India Limited's general meeting on February 23 approved the fixing of the record date for the stock split.

OK Play India Ltd – Stock market operations at 1.23 PM on Monday witnessed weak trends. The BSE Sensex was down 244 points and trading at 72899 points, while the Nifty fell 68 points and trading at 22,144 points. In the volatile trading session of the stock market, Larsen & Toubro shares were up by 3 percent, while Asian Paints was down nearly 4 percent. Amidst the volatility in the stock market, OK Play India Limited shares were down nearly 4% and were trading ₹9 lower at ₹203.

OK Play India Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 589 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 215 and a 52-week low of Rs 74. OK Play India Limited stock has given investors a return of 3% in the last 5 days, 22% in the last 1 month and 75% in the last 6 months from the level of Rs 116.

OK Play India Limited’s shares have given investors a return of 136% since their low of Rs 85.45 on February 27, 2023. The shares of OK Play India Limited had seen a low of Rs 15 on December 20, 2019. The company’s stock has been on a roll in recent months, rising from a low of Rs 85.45 on February 27, 2023 to a high of Rs 201.80 on February 26, 2024. This represents a gain of 136% in just over a year.

OK Play India Limited’s stock has made investors rich by giving a bumper return of 1300% from its low of Rs 14 on December 13, 2019. OK Play India Limited has informed the stock market that OK Play India Limited’s shares will be converted from Rs 10 face value shares to 10 shares of Rs 1 face value on Monday, March 11, as per the record date.

