Share Market News: One Point One Solutions Acquires Its Subsidiary, Shares Hit Upper Circuit

Stock Market News: Shares of One Point One Solutions jumped 20 percent on Monday to hit an upper circuit of at Rs 47.50. The share of One Poin One opened higher at Rs 41.50 apiece and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 47.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging a 20 percent intraday rise against the close price of Rs 39.60 apiece on Friday.

The share price of the scrip zoomed after the company announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company incorporated as One Point One Singapore Pte. Ltd. in Singapore with an initial investment of 1 Singapore Dollar in the share capital of the said company.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations’), please find attached herewith disclosure with respect to Incorporation of Wholly-owned Subsidiary Company incorporated as One Point One Singapore Pte. Ltd. in Singapore with initial investment of 1 (One) Singapore Dollar in the share capital of the said company, for detailed disclosure please refer Annexure A,” the company said in an exchange filing.

In the last six months, One Point One Solutions has delivered a positive return of 113.48 percent. In the last one year. the scrip has given a multibagger return of 212.50 percent. So far this year, One Point One Solutions has generated a positive return of 197.81 percent.

