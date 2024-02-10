Share Market News | One Point One Solutions Q3 Results: PAT Jumps 179 Percent

Home

The total income in the December quarter was Rs 42.11 crore, up from Rs 35.54 an year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Market News: One Point One Solutions has reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 5.97 crore in the December quarter. Compared to the previous year, this is a jump of around 179 per cent. The company had reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 2.14 crore in the year-ago period.

“We are delighted to declare good growth rates in our overall profitability of the company. This is on account of our continuous efforts to re-orient our business portfolio towards BFSI and now to become an IT services company where in our BPM services are well integrated as an optimal offerings for our clients for better delivery of services at optimal cost,” Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions.

“We are proud to have raised sizable amount of funds for deploying in to our overseas expansion besides pursuing our in-organic growth so as to deliver good growth rates in the next three years,” Chhabra added.

Q3FY24 – Financial Highlights

Total Income was at Rs 42.11 crore, as compared to Rs 35.54 crore in Q3FY23, registered a growth of 18.5 percent

EBITDA was at Rs 15.08 crore, as compared to Rs 8.18 crore in Q3FY23, registered a growth of 84.5 percent

EBITDA Margin was at 35.8 percent, increased from 23 percent in Q3FY23

Net Profit was at Rs 5.97 crore, as compared to Rs 2.14 crore in Q3FY23, grown by 2.8 times

EPS was at Rs 0.30 per share, as compared to Rs 0.11 per share in Q3FY23, growth of 162.8 percent

9M FY24 – Financial Highlights

Total Income was at Rs 121.86 crore, as compared to Rs 105.52 crore in 9M FY23, registered a growth of 15.5 percent

EBITDA was at Rs 41.23 crore, as compared to Rs 25.46 crore in 9M FY23, registered a growth of 62 perent

EBITDA Margin was at 33.8 percent, increased from 24.1 percent in 9M FY23

Net Profit was at Rs 14.72 crore, as compared to Rs 5.84 crore in 9M FY23, grown by 2.5 times,

EPS was at Rs 0.75 per share, as compared to Rs 0.31 per share in 9M FY23, growth of

141.6 percent

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

