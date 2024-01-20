Share Market News: OnePointOne Shares Hit 52-week High | Check Key Details Here

Home

Shares of One Point One Solutions rose about 4 per cent to Rs 69.95 on Saturday, following the announcement.

One Point One Solutions Ltd surged during the trading session on Saturday. With this, the company hit a new 52-week high and also issued equity shares after conversion of warrants. On Friday, the company informed about the same through an exchange filing. In its exchange filing, the company said that the board of One Point One Solutions considered and approved the conversion of 17,50,000 convertible warrants into 17,50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, on preferential basis, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs 3,71,70,000.

The conversion was made upon the payment at the rate of Rs 21.24 per warrant, being 75 per cent of the issue price per warrant, from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares, it added.

The remaining 25 per cent of amount was paid at the time of allotment of warrants.

Here are some of the key details:

With this, the company hit its new 52-week high, with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,350 crore.

The scrip had previously settled at Rs 67.45 in the previous trading session on Friday.

The stock is up 370 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 14.90.

One Point One Solutions has issued 3.44 crore convertible warrants on October 27,2023 at an issue price of Rs 28.32 each, which were to be converted into equity shares with a span of 18 month.

With the latest conversion 1.67 crore warrants remain pending for conversion.

With the latest conversion 1.67 crore warrants remain pending for conversion. One Point One Solutions is specialized in the business of customer life cycle management, business process management and technology servicing.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

