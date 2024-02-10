Home

Share Market News: Pritika Auto Industries Posts 6 Percent Rise in Q3 Net Profit | Details Here

Earlier in January, the company said that its board of directors approved the conversion of 60 lakh warrants into equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each.

New Delhi: Pritika Auto Industries has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in the Q3 FY24. This is a jump of over 6 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. PAIL had a net profit of 2.79 crore in the Q3 of FY23. However, the revenue from operations for the quarter declined 8.98 per cent to Rs 70.83 crore from Rs 77.82 a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier in January, the company said that its board of directors approved the conversion of 60 lakh warrants into equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each. The issue price of these warrants is Rs 19.

The board has also approved the raising of capital by Pritika Engineering Components Limited (PECL), a subsidiary of the company. The capital will be raised by the preferential issue of up to 32,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each and up to 6,00,000 convertible warrants.

In December, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the scheme of arrangement between Pritika Industries Limited (PIL) and Pritika Auto Industries Limited (PAIL) for the demerger of its automotive, tractor and engineering component business.

The approval was granted on December 4 by the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal. Upon the scheme coming into effect, the demerged company will be known as Pritika Industries Limited (PIL) and the resulting company will be Pritika Auto Industries Limited (PAIL).

According to the exchange filing, eligible shareholders of Pritika Auto Industries (PAIL) would be awarded 10 shares of Pritika Industries (demerged company) for every 63 shares of PAIL with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

