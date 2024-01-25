Share Market News: Pritika Auto Shares in Focus as Company Approves Conversion of Warrants | Check Details Here

Home

The auto component company is now going to convert 60 lakh shares of Rs 2 face value into 60 lakh equity shares.

Share Market News: Preetika Auto Industries has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors has approved the conversion 60 lakh warrants into equity shares. Preetika Auto Industries had informed about warrant allotment on 16 March 2023. The auto component company is now going to convert 60 lakh shares of Rs 2 face value into 60 lakh equity shares. The company had kept the issue price of these warrants at Rs 19.

These warrants were issued to non-promoters public category investors on preferential basis. Preetika Auto Industries has received Rs 8.55 crore from this.

Along with this, in the meeting of the Board of Directors of Preetika Auto, the company has also approved the plans to raise capital.

Meanwhile, the stock is trading in red on Thursday. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 41.25, down by around 0.65 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Thursday dragged by IT stocks and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 227.72 points to 70,832.59. The Nifty dipped 55.7 points to 21,398.25.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra fell nearly 4 per cent after the company on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 510.4 crore in the December quarter.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the other major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, and the State Bank of India were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo traded lower. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,934.93 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.36 per cent to USD 80.33 a barrel.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

