Share Market News: Quick Touch Board Approves Fundraising Through Convertible Warrants | Check Key Details Here

The company is going to issue this convertible warrant by taking 25 per cent subscription amount of the issue price.

Share Market News: The board of directors of Quick Touch has approved the issuance of a 59.5 lakh convertible of the company to promoter and non-promoter/public category investors on a preferential basis at the issue price of Rs 196.17. The company is going to issue this convertible warrant by taking 25 per cent subscription amount of the issue price. This will help the company to raise Rs 215.78 crore which will be used for working capital needs and purchasing the acquired company.

“It is pertinent to place on record that under the present preferential issue, the Company obtained all necessary approvals for the allotment of 1,10,00,000 warrants, and post today’s allotment, 50,50,000 warrants are pending for allotment,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, shares of Quick Touch Technology registered a rise of 3.27 per cent and touched the level of Rs 218.95. The counter had closed at Rs 212 in the previous session.

In the last one month, Quick Touch Tech shares have given investors a return of 8 per cent from the low of Rs 197. Shares of Quick Touch Technology were at the level of Rs 140 in August last year, which have now reached the level of Rs 212 with a return of 51 percent.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices began the day on a bearish note on Wednesday tracking weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows, but later recovered all the lost ground to trade in the green on buying in Reliance Industries.

Investors are eyeing the two important events lined up ahead — the interim budget and the US Fed interest rate decision — to derive further cues from.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243.07 points to 70,896.83 in early deals. The Nifty also slipped 73.25 points to 21,448.85.

However, later both the benchmark equity indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading in the green. The Sensex quoted 146.33 points up at 71,286.23, and the Nifty traded higher by 58.25 points to 21,580.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.45 per cent to USD 82.50 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,970.52 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 71,139.90 on Tuesday. The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to 21,522.10.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

