Share Market News: Remedium Life Care Receives Order of 169 Crore | Check Share Price Movement

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 93.51 points to 72,398.39 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 12.55 points to 21,963.70. Both the benchmark indices were encountering volatility later.

Stock Market Strategy

Share Market News: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday but later faced volatile trends amid sluggish global market cues and the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry. Amid this, shares of Remedium Life Care Limited registered a surge of about three percent and were functioning at the level of Rs 135. Shares of Remedium Life Care Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 1360 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 180 while a 52-week low of Rs 9.68.

Shares of Remedium Life Care Limited have been weak for the last few days. However, in the last month, the shares of Remedium Life Care Limited have given a return of 41 percent to the investors from the low of Rs 96.

The shares of Remedium Life Care Limited were at a low level of Rs 10 on March 1, 2023, from where investors got a bumper return of 1230 percent. Shares of Remedium Life Care were at the level of Rs 0.58 on March 5, 2019, from where investors have got a bumper return of 23 167 percent.

The shares were on focus as the Company has received an export order of Rs 169 crore from PHARMYKA GENERAL TRADING LLC, a pharmaceutical company situated in UAE.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were the major gainers. Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded lower while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The US markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,879.23 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark fell by 790.34 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 72,304.88 on Wednesday. The Nifty slumped 247.20 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 21,951.15.

“The market has suddenly turned unpredictable amidst high volatility. The volatility will continue today, too, being the last day of the monthly expiry,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.17 percent to USD 83.54 a barrel.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

