Share Market News: Rushil Decor Shares Gain Over 3 Percent As Company Awarded 3 Star Export House Certification

According to Rushil Thakkar, Director, Rushil Decor Limited, at present more than 26 per cent of the company's revenue comes from exports.

Share Market News: Shares of Rushil Decor jumped over 3 percent on Tuesday as the company said that it has been awarded 3 Star Export House Certification from the government of India. The counter touched an intraday high of Rs 384.75, which is a surge of 3.29 percent against the previous close of Rs 372.50.

Rushil Decor, a leading company in Laminate and MDF panel boards, has been awarded a 3 Star Export House Certification.

“This prestigious recognition from Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Government of India), is a testament to Rushil Decor’s unwavering commitment to maintain quality with an innovative design that meets the needs of the international market,” the company said in a release.

The company is now targeting to achieve Rs 500 Crore export mark within a span of the next four years and secure 4 Star Export House status. According to Rushil Thakkar, Director, Rushil Decor Limited, at present more than 26 percent of the company’s revenue comes from exports.

With this certification, Rushil Decor will get benefits like authorisation and customs clearance for imports and exports on a self-declaration basis, and exemption from furnishing bank guarantees for foreign trade promotion schemes among others.

