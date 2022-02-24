New Delhi: As Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) resumed trading on Thursday, it crashed over 45 per cent in a major jolt to the investors. This comes as Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine. Russia has launched a massive offensive in Ukraine including missile attacks and cyberattacks, according to media reports.Also Read - Did Nostradamus Predict About the Russia-Ukraine War Way Back in 1555?

Earlier in the day, MOEX announced the suspension of trading on MOEX. But later, it made an announcement that the trading will resume from 10 AM (12:30 PM IST).

"Moscow Exchange resumes trading on its markets at 10:00 am. The opening auctions starts at 9:50am", the official announcement read. The investors are exiting the markets as chances of heavy sanctions now seem inevitable.

According to moex.com, the RTS index was down 50 per cent as of 2 PM (IST), signalling a major crash in Russia. Along with this, the Russian Volatility Index was at a high of 45 per cent, showing the high volatility in the market.

Many countries including the US, UK and Japan have already announced sanctions on the country. A major announcement has come from Germany which announced the shut down of Nord Stream 2. However, Russian allies like Belarus and China have largely remained mum.

The Brent Crude oil prices have risen to $102 per barrel. Gold prices on the other hand have touched a high of Rs 51,000 in the Indian commodity market MCX. Global share markets, worried by the Russia Ukraine Crisis, have fallen. Sensex today was trading over 2,000 points below the previous close, wiping off Rs 10 lakh crore from Indian investors’ pockets.

According to ET, more sanctions may be imposed on Russia in the coming days as the crisis deepens. The sanctions may be related to Oil exports as Russia has a major dependency on them. Russia is the second-largest oil exporter in the world, it accounts for 11 per cent of all the oil exports in the world.

US President Joe Biden earlier in the day warned Putin that the US and its allies will respond to Russia’s ‘unjustified’ attacks on Ukraine.