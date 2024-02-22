Share Market News: Salasar Techno Aims To Capture Significant Portion of Exploding Demand for Monopoles

Home

"Company is confident of getting firm orders to manufacture and supply Monopoles amounting to Rs 2,000 Mn within the next 12 months," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Market News: Salasar Technology Engineering has informed the stock market that the company has got a big order for monopoles. The demand for monopoles is increasing across the country and due to that challenge, the stock of Salasar Technology, which makes monopoles and other heavy steel, is expected to rise well.

The company said that it has already received orders worth Rs 720 million or Rs 72 crore from various clients like UPPTCL, Karnataka Power Corporation and TKG infrastructure etc. Salasar said that it is confident of getting an order worth Rs 2,000 million in the next 12 months.

Monopoles, once widely used only in the US and European countries, are now becoming popular in India too. This is because monopoles have distinct advantages over lattice towers w.r.t. space, speed of erection, short delivery time and more. The benefit of smaller base installation space, even for high-rise 40 to 50 m poles, makes monopoles an eco-friendly alternative as well.

The company also said that it has recently commissioned a new galvanization plant with a capacity of 96,000 MT per annum, one of the largest plants globally, which is primed to fulfil the increasing demand for high-quality galvanized products in various industries, including monopoles and other Towers, large size structures, infrastructure, construction, automotive, and more.

Monopoles have various advantages such as up to 90% lesser footprint, lesser impact on environment, vandalism proof, shorter turnaround/installation time, swift mechanised erection procedure with higher safety levels, aesthetically pleasing, and capable of withstanding adverse weather conditions, are gaining huge applications, demand in India by various State Power Corporations, National Highway Authority, Metro Rail Corporations, Municipal Corporations, Real Estate Developers, Smart Cities etc.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

