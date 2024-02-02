Home

Share Market News: Salasar Techno Engineering Hits Upper Circuit Amid Rally in Stock Market

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted in the red.

Share Market News: During the bullish market on Friday, a rise of five per cent was recorded in the shares of Salasar Techno Engineering and they were trading at the level of Rs 29.40 with a gain of Rs 1.40. This is also the 52-week high of the share of Salasar Techno Engineering, which has a market cap of about Rs 4,640 crore. The 52-week low of the share is Rs 7.25. From that level, shares of Salasar Techno Engineering have given a 300 per cent return to investors in a period of 1 year.

Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 846.64 points to 72,491.94 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 256.55 points to 21,954. Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Infosys, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Axis Bank emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted in the red. The US markets ended with significant gains on Thursday. “The bull market at Dalal Street is thriving, fuelled by positive developments such as Wall Street’s surge, a 3 per cent drop in WTI oil prices, and the promising interim Union Budget,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex declined 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 71,645.30 on the Budget day on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,697.45. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to USD 79.26 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,879.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.