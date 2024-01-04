Home

Share Market News: Salasar Techno Engineering Shares Hit 52-week High As Markets Rebound

Share Market News: Salasar Techno Engineering Shares Hit 52-week High As Markets Rebound

From a 52-week low of Rs 36.25, shares of Salasar Techno Engineering have given a bumper return of 100 per cent to the investors

Stock Market News: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after falling in the past two days. Amid this, the shares of Salasar Techno Engineering surged over 8 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 73.93. With this, the company has a market cap of around Rs 2,318.54 crore.

From a 52-week low of Rs 36.25, shares of Salasar Techno Engineering have given a bumper return of 100 per cent to the investors. In the last 5 days, the shares of Salasar Techno Engineering have given a return of 11 per cent. In the last one month, the counter has made investors wealthier by 37 per cent.

Earlier, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) bagged a project worth Rs 364 crore power infrastructure project in Tamil Nadu. The work order has been awarded by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), STEL said in an exchange filing.

The contract focuses on execution of loss reduction work in turnkey mode and enhancing the power infrastructure in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 490.97 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 71,847.57 points. During the day, it rallied 598.19 points or 0.83 per cent to 71,954.79 points.

The Nifty climbed 141.25 points or 0.66 per cent to 21,658.60 points. Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped 4.44 per cent and NTPC rose over 3 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

