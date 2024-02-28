Home

Share Market News: Salasar Techno Engineering Shares in Focus After Order Worth Rs 2000 Million | Deets Inside

The agreement, valued at over Rs. 2,000 Mn, entails Salasar to supply the specified quantity to ZETWORK or its affiliates for subsequent export.

Share Market News: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday but later quoted flat in highly volatile trade amid mixed global market cues. Amid this, shares of Salasar Techno Engineering surged around 2.67 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 27.50. The counter had closed at Rs 26.27 in the last trading session.

The surge in price comes as Salasar, a prominent player in the field of providing engineering and infrastructure solutions, has entered into an agreement with M/s ZETWERK Businesses Pvt Ltd for supply of 25,000 MT of Solar Structures.

“We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with M/s ZETWERK Businesses Pvt Ltd for the supply of 25,000 MT of Solar Structures for subsequent export, underscoring our commitment towards advancing into providing sustainable solutions. This not only broadens the scope of our operations but also reflects our dedication to contributing to the global push for renewable energy,” the company said in a release.

Meanwhile, The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 83.06 points to 73,178.28 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 27.95 points to 22,226.30. But, later both the benchmark indices were oscillating between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

