Share Market News: Sarveshwar Foods Awarded Rs 50 Crore Export Order | Check Key Details Here

Sarveshwar Foods, an FMCG company listed on both NSE and BSE, has won a Rs 50 crore bid to export white rice to Africa. The company in a regulatory filing said that the order is to supply 90,000 quintals of premium rice. The order has been awarded by the government’s nodal agency NAFED or National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.

“Award of these prestigious bids in favour of Sarveshwar Food, not only highlights its supply chain management prowess, both in terms of quantity and quality, but also reinforces its market leader positioning in delivering international standards quality rice in bulk,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, Sarveshwar Foods Limited expanded its footprint with the launch of two more ‘SFL-Choupals’ (Procurement Facilitation Centres). These centres will strengthen the company’s procurement channel further. The company said that they are being set up in Kulgam and Doda to procure Walnuts, Rajma, Apple, Black Morels (Gucchi), Kala Jeera and other authentic Himalayan Delights directly from Farmers.

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing of branded and un-branded basmati and non-basmati rice in the domestic and international markets.

Earlier, the company said it is also expanding its footprints in Punjab and Delhi NCR region. As part of the expansion, the company is opening its signature NIMBARK Organic Stores. SFL has sustainable and eco+ve legacy of serving healthy and tasty rice for more than 130 years and in last couple of decades proliferated its heritage to other premium categories of FMCG and Organic products.

SFL belongs to the lands in the foothills of the Himalayas which is nourished by fertile mineral-rich soil, organic manure and snow-melted waters of river Chenab, wherein without using any artificial fertilizers and chemicals, they produce full range of ‘ORGANIC’ products, being sold with brand name ‘NIMBARK’- conceptualised to spread the philosophy of the ‘SATVIK’ conscious lifestyle.

