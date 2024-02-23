Home

Share Market News: Sarveshwar Foods Plans Fundraising Via Preferential Issue, QIP | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Sarveshwar Foods Plans Fundraising Via Preferential Issue, QIP | Check Details Here

Sarveshwar Foods has given approval to raise equity shares worth Rs 100 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement, ADR, GDR, FCCB or other methods.

Stock Market News: Sarveshwar Foods has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors has approved the fundraising plan to fulfil the company’s long-term financial requirements. Sarveshwar Foods said that the company is working on a plan to raise funds from non-promoter public category investors by issuing 10.20 crore convertible warrants at the rate of Rs 9.70 per warrant. The company wants to raise Rs 98.94 crore through convertible warrants.

The company is considering raising this amount through warrants with a face value of ₹ 1.

Along with this, Sarveshwar Foods has given approval to raise equity shares worth Rs 100 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement, ADR, GDR, FCCB or other methods.

The company is trying to raise this amount in the form of an instalment of Rs 50 crore in the form of a rights issue. The authorized share capital of Sarveshwar Foods has increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore.

Meanwhile, key equity indices rose in early trade on Friday as Sensex advanced nearly 100 points amid a global rally in stocks boosting investor sentiments. The 30-share Sensex climbed 99.44 points or 0.14 per cent to 73,257.68 points while the broader Nifty gained 18.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,235.75 points.

Among the Nifty constituents, 32 shares were trading in the green. In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks advanced, with Titan rising more than 1 percent. The global rally, mainly spurred by US chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s strong quarterly earnings, has pushed markets in the US, Europe and Japan to record levels.

Sensex and Nifty surged on Thursday, with the latter touching its all-time high closing level of 22,217.45 points. In Asia, Japan’s benchmark index Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2 per cent. In the domestic market, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded securities worth Rs 1,410.05 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.