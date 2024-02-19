Home

Share Market News: Sarveshwar Foods Shares Hit Upper Circuit on Fundraising Buzz | Check Details Here

Shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited have given a 19 percent return to investors from the level of Rs 9.45 in the last 5 days

Share Market News: In the bullish market on Monday, the shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited surged 5 percent to hit a new 52-week high. Shares of Sarveshwar Foods, a Basmati exporter from Jammu and Kashmir with a market cap of Rs 1100 crore, were in action amid fundraising buzz. The counter closed at Rs 11.22 on Monday.

Shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited have given a 19 percent return to investors from the level of Rs 9.45 in the last 5 days, while in the last 1 month, investors have got a 70 percent return from the level of Rs 6.65.

“The board has approved the proposal for raising alia, issue of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Sarveshwar Foods Limited is a company started in the year 2004 from Jammu & Kashmir which is involved in the manufacturing, trading and export business of Basmati Rice. In the last 3 years, shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited have given bumper returns of about 15 times to the investors from the low level of ₹ 8 to ₹ 116.

Meanwhile, Sensex rose 281.52 points to close at 72,708.16 and broader Nifty advanced 81 points to close at an all-time high. Earlier, stock indices opened on a positive note in the start of the trading week, indicating a surge towards the positive trajectory.

The Sensex opened 73.11 points up at 72,517.06, while the Nifty began 42.50 points higher at 22,082.55.

Among the Nifty companies, 38 witnessed advances while 11 experienced declines in the opening session.

