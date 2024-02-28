Share Market News: Sarveshwar Foods Shares in Focus As Company Opens New Corporate Office | Details Here

Home

Share Market News: Shares of Sarveshwar Foods are in focus today as the company has announced that it is opening a new corporate office in New Delhi. The counter hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 15.73 before hitting the day’s low of Rs 14.25 under selling pressure.

“This expansion marks a strategic milestone in our journey, reflecting our growth, resilience and Commitment to Excellence as we broaden our operational footprint to better serve our stakeholders and enhance our market presence. The new corporate office in New Delhi complements our existing

offices in Jammu & Kashmir and Mumbai, strengthening our regional connectivity and enabling more efficient business operations,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The 52-week high level of shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited, with a market cap of about Rs 1,450 crore is Rs 15.1 while the 52-week low is Rs 4. Shares of Sarveshwar Foods have given a return of 26 per cent to investors from the level of Rs 11.85 in the last 5 days, while in the last one month it has given a return of 105 per cent and its shares have reached the level of Rs 14.85 from the level of Rs 7.25.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday but later quoted flat in a highly volatile trade amid mixed global market cues.

Derivatives expiry on Thursday also fuelled volatility in the domestic market, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 83.06 points to 73,178.28 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 27.95 points to 22,226.30. But, later both the benchmark indices were oscillating between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers. Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday. The BSE benchmark climbed 305.09 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 73,095.22 on Tuesday. The Nifty ended 76.30 points or 0.34 per cent up at 22,198.35.

