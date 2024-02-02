Home

Share Market News: Sarveshwar Foods Shares Jump 10 Percent | Check Key Details Here

In the last 3 years, shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited have given bumper returns of about 15 times to the investors from the low level of Rs 8 to Rs 116.

Share Market News: Amid a rally in the stock market, the shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited, with a market cap of Rs 771 crore, were trading at the level of Rs 8.14 with a gain of 10 per cent. This is up by 74 paise from the previous close of Rs 7.40. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 7.90.

Sarveshwar Foods recently gave bonus shares and announced a stock split. Sarveshwar Foods Limited is a company started in the year 2004 from Jammu & Kashmir which is involved in the manufacturing, trading and export business of Basmati Rice.

Shareholders of Sarveshwar Foods received bonus shares in the ratio of two to one while the shares of Sarveshwar Foods were split into 10 shares of face value of Re 1 instead of shares with face value of ₹ 10 on September 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply in early trade on Friday tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 846.64 points to 72,491.94 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 256.55 points to 21,954.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Infosys, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

Axis Bank emerged as the only laggard.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai quoted in the red.

The US markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

“The bull market at Dalal Street is thriving, fuelled by positive developments such as Wall Street’s surge, a 3 per cent drop in WTI oil prices, and the promising interim Union Budget,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The Sensex declined 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 71,645.30 on the Budget day on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,697.45. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to USD 79.26 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,879.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.