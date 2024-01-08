Home

Share Market News: Sarveshwar Foods Shares To Be in Focus on Tuesday | Here’s Why

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a particular geographical territory.

Stock Market News: Shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited will be in focus on Tuesday as the company has been granted the first ‘Geographical Indication'(GI) tag in Jammu & Kashmir for Basmati Rice. The company has been granted the first “Geographical Indication” (GI) tag in Jammu & Kashmir for Basmati Rice by APEDA ( Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India).

“GI tag awarded by the APEDA (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India) after thorough verification of records, quality of the product, their properties, origin, and procurement, processing procedure adopted by Sarveshwar Foods for its Basmati Rice, and henceforth entitles the company to affix GI Tag on its packaging for export,” the company said in a release.

“It is an honour for entire team that Sarveshwar Foods Limited has become the first and the only Company from Jammu & Kashmir to obtain Geographical Indication”( GI) from APEDA ( Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India) for Basmati Rice,” said Rohit Gupta, chairman of the company.

Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SFL) is a USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) certified company. The stock ended the day at Rs 5.99. The counter has given a 157.08 per cent return in six months. In one year, the scrip has made investors wealthier by 105.84 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

