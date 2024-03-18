Home

Business

Share Market News: Sensex Down, Nifty Above 22k; Paytm Stocks Up By 5%, Tata Steel, Railtel Gains

On March 15,The Nifty Bank index that tracks the banking sector comprising 12 banking stocks, closed in the red at 46,594.10, down 195.85 points or 0.42 per cent.

Stock Market

BSE Sensex on today opened in the red at 72,587.30, and went down by 56.13 points or 0.08 per cent. The Nifty50 too opened in the red at 21,990.10, tanked by 33.25 points or 0.15 per cent.

Nifty Mid Cap 100 and Small Cap 100 opened 0.30 per cent lower and Nifty Bank slipped by 0.29 per cent at 46,458.95.

Top Gainers & Losers On Stock Market

M&M, RIL, TCS were the top gainers whereas private banks and Infosys were losers on stock market. Mid & smallcap indices too traded on a lacklustre note.

Paytm Stock

In an early trade, Paytm’s stock hit the upper circuit by 5 per cent at Rs 389.20 apiece. The rise is seen after the NPCI approval to the fintech firm’s UPI business.

Tata Steel Stock

Tata Group stock, Tata Steel’s stocks opened in the green in early morning trading session today and was up by two per cent at 9:31 AM.

Railtel Shares

Shares of Railtel Corporation of India rose by 5 per cent in early morning deals. It opened at Rs 369 against the previous day close of Rs 35.075 on NSE. At 9:24 AM, the railway stock was seen trading at Rs 365 apiece.

According to experts and Zee Business, Know Stocks In Focus Today

Tata Power Stocks/ Waree Renewable Stocks/ Solar Stocks: According to Zee Business research team, over 1 crore households are interested in the rooftop solar scheme in 20 days time. It will keep solar related stocks in focus today.

HUDCO Stocks: The company may consider raising funds through the issue of bonds/debentures, up to Rs 40,000 crore and it may consider an increase in the overall borrowing limit from Rs 1,00,000 crore to Rs 1,50,000 crore.

Premier Explosive Stocks: The company is going to set up a Defence Explosives, Raw Materials and Ammunition Plant at Rayagada district of Rs 864.00 crore.

On March 15, The BSE Sensex went down by 454 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,566.08, and the NSE nifty50 went down by 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,023.35.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.