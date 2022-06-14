Share Market News | New Delhi: Indian share markets, for the second day in the row, were trading in the red. Sensex was trading at 52,695.88, 150 points or 0.29 per cent lower than the previous close. Nifty50 was below 15,750 at 15,730 or 44.4 points lower than Friday. 31 of 50 stocks were falling with Asian Paints being the top loser.Also Read - India's Retail Inflation Eases to 7.04 Per Cent in May, From 7.79 Per Cent in April 2022

India revealed its Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation figures for the month of May. According to the official data, the inflation eased to 7.04 per cent in May. It is lesser than inflation in April but still above the RBI’s upper limit of 6 per cent. Also Read - Cryptocurrency Crash: Bitcoin 60 Per Cent Down From All-Time High

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said that the number benefitted from a high base in April. She said, “The CPI inflation moderated to a less unpleasant 7.04% in May 2022, benefitting from a high base, from 7.8% in April 2022, while remaining firmly above the MPC’s upper tolerance level of 6.0%.” Also Read - LIC Shares Plunge To All-Time Low As Investors Lose Rs 6 Lakh Crore On Dalal Street

She continued, “The May 2022 CPI inflation printed mildly higher than our forecast (6.9%) led by food and beverages, fuel and light, and clothing and footwear, while that for miscellaneous items trailed our expectation, offering some relief in light of the relatively stronger demand momentum seen for the services segment. While the mild dip in the food and beverages inflation benefitted from a high base, the cooling itself was fairly broad-based across the components.”

How is market expected to perform today?

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, “Overnight fall in the US markets and early weakness in SGX Nifty suggest bears will continue to attack Dalal Street, with the ground reality indicating that Nifty could drop to its March lows of 15671 mark. Global stock markets are seen tumbling and bond yields jumping as fears over inflation seen rattling investors around the world.”

The US released its inflation data on Friday. The figures were the highest in 40 years. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its monetary policy on June 15. Tapse added, “The U.S. consumer prices rose 8.6% year-over-year in May, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates in the second half of this year, even with signs of economic slowdown. So, economic projections and Jerome Powell’s commentary will be closely watched on June 15th. The street is already expecting a 50 bps rate hike in the June policy meeting.”

What to expect further?

Nayar said, “The double whammy of the rise in the crude oil price and the INR depreciation pose upside risks to the June 2022 CPI inflation print, even as the lower than expected momentum in the services inflation in May 2022 provides some relief.”

She added, “Unless the June 2022 CPI inflation accelerates considerably from the May 2022 print, the average inflation for Q1 FY2023 could undershoot the MPC’s forecast of 7.5% for this quarter, assuaging fears of sharp tightening in the August 2022 review. We maintain our view that the MPC will increase the policy rate by 35 bps and 25 bps, respectively, in the next two policy reviews, followed by a pause.”