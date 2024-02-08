Home

Share Market News: Servotech Generates Revenue of Rs 52.2 Crore | Check Details Here

Servotech Power Systems has declared its Q3 and 9 months financial results for the quarter ending 31 December 2023. According to an exchange filing, the company has generated a total revenue of Rs 5,220.59 Lakhs in Q3FY24.

Check Q3FY24 Financial Highlights:

Servotech generated a total revenue of Rs. 5,220.59 Lakhs in Q3FY24 as compared to Rs. 8,635.70 Lakhs during the Q3 of the previous year.

EBITDA exhibited Rs. 321.59 Lakhs in Q3FY24 from Rs. 612.11 Lakhs during the Q3 of the previous year.

PAT stood at Rs. 111.86 Lakhs in Q3FY24 as compared to Rs. 387.42 Lakhs during the previous year.

Gross Profit was at Rs. 970.86 Lakhs in Q3FY24 as compared to Rs. 1,467.39 Lakhs during the Q3 of the previous year.

9 Months FY24 Financial Highlights:

The total Revenue exhibited a percentage increase of 38% to Rs. 21,861.03 Lakhs in 9M FY24 from Rs. 15,866.18 Lakhs in 9M FY23.

EBITDA exhibited a percentage increase of 65% to Rs. 1631.51 Lakhs in 9M FY24 from Rs. 990.95 Lakhs during the 9M of the previous year.

PAT increased by 66.7% and stood at Rs. 836.08 Lakhs in 9M FY24 from Rs. 501.57 Lakhs in 9M FY23, margins increased to 3.82% from 3.16% during the same period.

Gross Profit exhibited a percentage increase of 49% to Rs. 3,859.72 Lakhs in 9M FY24 as compared to Rs. 2,588.59 Lakhs during the 9M of the previous year.

