Share Market News: Servotech Power Shares Jump 4 Percent as Company Approves Issue Warrants, Shares

The board of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 42,50,000 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each to a promoter.

Share Market News: Shares of Servotech Power Systems Limited, a tech-enabled EV charging solutions provider, surged around 4 per cent on Monday as the company informed the exchanges that its board of directors have approved the allotment of 89 lakh convertible warrants to select investors.

“…allotment of 89,00,000 (Eighty Nine Lakh) fully Convertible Warrants (‘Warrants’), carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, to persons belonging to ‘Promoter and NonPromoter, Public Category’ on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 83.40/- per Warrant, after receipt of the stipulated amount i.e. 25% of the Issue Price as subscription amount,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“Allotment of 42,50,000 equity shares having face value of Rs.1/- each, at an issue price of Rs. 9.30/- per equity share (including premium of Rs.8.30/- per equity share), upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 29,64,3750/- at the rate of Rs. 6.975/- per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant),” the company said.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

