Home

Business

Share Market News: Servotech Shares Hit Upper Circuit as Company Bags 120 Crore Order | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Servotech Shares Hit Upper Circuit as Company Bags 120 Crore Order | Check Details Here

Shares of Servotech Power have given bumper returns of 271 per cent to investors in the last one year from the level of Rs 23.27.

Share Market News: Shares of Servotech Power gained around 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit on Tuesday i.e. January 30. The counter opened at Rs 83.40 and went on to hit the upper circuit of Rs 86.30. This is a surge of around 5 per cent against the previous close of Rs 82.20. In the last 5 days, the shares of Servotech Power have given a return of 6 per cent to the investors while in the last 1 month, it has given a return of 11.3 per cent.

Trending Now

Shares of Servotech Power have given bumper returns of 271 per cent to investors in the last one year from the level of Rs 23.27. The company, with a market cap of around Rs 1,870 crore, has informed the stock market that it has received an order worth Rs 120 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

You may like to read

“The project valued at 120 Crores will involve Servotech manufacturing, supplying, installing and strategically deploying these 1800 EV chargers across the nation, particularly at BPCL petrol pumps in major cities, as part of the BPCL E-drive Project. This move is a crucial step in promoting widespread EV charging infrastructure. The project encompasses two charger variants, 60 kW and 120 kW and Servotech aims to complete this extensive project by the end of 2024, contributing to the nation’s evolving EV ecosystem,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Serovtech Power Systems and BPCL had previously worked together to transform the E-Mobility landscape. Recently the company also bagged an order to supply and install 2649 AC EV Chargers at different locations across the country for BPCL’s E-drive project. Servotech has already completed 36% of supply and installation and the entire project will be completed by March 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.