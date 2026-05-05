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Share Market News: Shares of THIS company details about wholly-owned subsidiary to be established in India, check share price

Share Market News: Shares of THIS company details about wholly-owned subsidiary to be established in India, check share price

The company's stock was trading at Rs 240.29, up 0.10% or Rs 0.25 on the NSE, and at Rs 240.35, up 0.06% or Rs 0.15 on the BSE at the time of writing the report.

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Hospitality company Park Medi World Ltd. has announced a significant acquisition for investors in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Monday. The company said in its filing that its subsidiary Park Medicentres and Institutions Private Limited, in its meeting, has decided to form a new wholly-owned subsidiary by the name of ‘Healplus Medical Services Private Limited’ or ‘Healplus Healthcare Private Limited’ (or any other name approved by the MCA) with the objective of providing healthcare and allied services.

Park Medi World stated in its filing that the new company will be established in India. The proposed company will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Park Medicenters & Institutions Private Limited, which is itself a subsidiary of the company, and therefore, the new entity will be considered a step-down subsidiary of the company.

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Park Medi World holds an 81.81% stake in Park Medicenters & Institutions Private Limited and will control the new company through it. This unit will operate in the healthcare services sector.

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The company’s stock was trading at Rs 240.29, up 0.10% or Rs 0.25 on the NSE, and at Rs 240.35, up 0.06% or Rs 0.15 on the BSE at the time of writing the report. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 245.40 and a 52-week low is Rs 138.15.

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Brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities said that we estimate that between FY26 and FY29, PARKHOSP’s revenue (revenue) will grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of around 26.3%, profit (EBITDA) at around 27.1% and net profit (PAT) at around 34.6%.

This growth will come from the company’s rapid expansion, adding new beds at lower costs, better patient profiles (high-value cases), better management of patient length of stay (ALOS), improved payer mix and increase in CGHS rates.

Considering these strong factors, the brokerage has given a ‘BUY’ rating on this stock with a target price of ₹320, which implies an upside potential of about 36% from the current level.

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