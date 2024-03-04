Home

Share Market News: Shares of Toyam Sports in Focus Following New Acquisition – Check Details Here

New Delhi: Shares of Toyam Sports are in focus today as the company has officially announced its acquisition of the esteemed England Champions cricket team, in partnership with Bollywood icon Jacqueline Fernandez. The counter opened at Rs 6.29 and went on to touch the days high of Rs 6.31. The scrip had closed at Rs 6.14 in the last trading session.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting its fresh all-time high level, amid a rally in global markets. Optimistic investors’ sentiment after impressive GDP data has propelled rally in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.73 points to 73,983.88 in early trade. The Nifty hit its all-time high level of 22,440.90. Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended with gains on Friday.

In a special trading session on Saturday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.11 per cent to USD 83.64 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.11 per cent to USD 83.64 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.