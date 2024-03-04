Home

Business

Share Market News: Sigachi Industries Issues Updates Warrants | Check Key Details Here

Share Market News: Sigachi Industries Issues Updates Warrants | Check Key Details Here

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.

Stocks To Watch Out For Today

Share Market News: Small-cap pharmaceuticals sector company Sigachi Industries has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on March 6, 2024 to approve the allotment of equity shares of Re 1 each upon conversion of warrants.

Trending Now

“Sigachi Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Allotment of equity shares of Re.1/- each for conversion of warrants 2. Any other item with the permission of the chair,” the company said in an exchange filing.

You may like to read

Sigachi Industries shares gained 58 per cent year-to-date (YTD) and zoomed 125 per cent in the last 6 months only.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting its fresh all-time high level, amid a rally in global markets.

Optimistic investors’ sentiment after impressive GDP data has propelled rally in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.73 points to 73,983.88 in early trade. The Nifty hit its all-time high level of 22,440.90.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended with gains on Friday.

In a special trading session on Saturday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.11 per cent to USD 83.64 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.