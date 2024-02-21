Home

Share Market News: Sigachi Industries Share Surge Over 7 Percent | Check Key Details Here

The 30-share Sensex rose 60.05 points or 0.08 per cent to 73,117.45 points while the broader Nifty inched up 21.65 points or 0.1 per cent to 22,218.60 points.

Share Market News: Shares of Sigachi Industries surged over 7 per cent on Wednesday i.e. February 21. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 2.04 per cent. It went on to rise 7.49 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 86.44. The stock is 4.69 per cent away from 52-week-high of Rs 86.69. The 52-week-low of the stock is Rs 22. Shares of Sigachi Industries, which has market cap of Rs 2,684, have outperformed the sector by 2.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out marginal gains in early trade on Wednesday amid Asian markets witnessing mixed trends and investors awaiting cues from the US Federal Reserve on interest rate trajectory.

The 30-share Sensex rose 60.05 points or 0.08 per cent to 73,117.45 points while the broader Nifty inched up 21.65 points or 0.1 per cent to 22,218.60 points.

In the Sensex pack, 17 stocks were in the green, and among the Nifty constituents, 29 were trading with gains.

While JSW Steel climbed more than 2 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel rose over 1 per cent in early deals.

Asian markets witnessed mixed trends, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s SSE Composite Index recording gains while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading almost flat.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said US stocks ended lower on Tuesday as investors await earnings results from AI darling Nvidia on Wednesday as well as new clues from the Federal Reserve officials on interest rates after last week’s inflation data.

“US Fed officials will be speaking publicly, coupled with Wednesday afternoon’s release of minutes from the central bank’s January 30-31 meeting,” he said in a pre-market open note.

On Tuesday, European markets closed on a mixed note. Remaining in the positive territory for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, Sensex jumped 349.24 points to close at 73,057.40 points while Nifty went up 74.70 points to end the day at 22,196.95 points.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.