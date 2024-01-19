Home

Share Market News: Sigachi Industries Shares Continue to Gain, Hit New 52-week

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.45 points to 71,844.31 in early trade after a firm beginning. The Nifty climbed 194.75 points to 21,657.

Share Market News: Shares of Sigachi Industries surged over 4.3 per cent on Friday i.e. January 19 to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 74.50. The counter had closed at Rs 71.42 in the last trading session. The stock has been gaining for the last 5 days and has risen 11.28 per cent in the period.

Sigachi Industries, with a market cap of around Rs 2,254, has a 52-week low of Rs 22. It has outperformed the sector by 2.49 per cent. On technical parameters, shares of Sigachi Industries are trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Friday after three days of fall, helped by buying in bank and IT stocks, along with a firm trend in the US markets.

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, and ITC were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank and Reliance emerged as the losers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, and Tokyo traded in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended with gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark fell by 313.90 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 71,186.86 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 109.70 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 21,462.25.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.27 per cent to USD 78.89 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,901.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Also, the rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid heavy selling of equities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)

Also, the rupee fell 1 paisa to 83.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid heavy selling of equities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)