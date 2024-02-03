Home

Share Market News: Small Cap Stock Under Focus As Company Attracts Offshore Investment | Check Details Here

The Nifty went up by 156.35 points or 0.72 per cent to 21,853.80. During the day, the benchmark soared 429.35 points or 1.97 per cent to reach its lifetime peak of 22,126.80.

Share Market News: Shares of small-cap company Pioneer Embroideries Ltd are in focus as they have attracted offshore investment. The company, which has a market cap of Rs 149.56 crore, has informed the exchanges that it has allotted 25 lakh shares of the company at a premium of Rs 33 per share.

The company announced this while considering the unaudited financial results of the third quarter of FY24.

“Allotment of 25,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 33/- each to M/s. Tano Investment Opportunities Fund, upon conversion of Share Warrants into Equity Shares,” the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The offshore investor is Mauritius-based FII Tano Investment Opportunities Fund.

Earlier on Friday, benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply with the Nifty hitting its lifetime peak in intra-day trade, tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.33 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 72,085.63. During the day, it jumped 1,444.1 points or 2 per cent to 73,089.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and ITC were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.80 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.49 per cent.

Among the indices, oil & gas jumped 4.22 percent, energy went up by 3.44 percent, metal (2.95 percent), services (2.22 percent), utilities (2.18 percent), IT (2.17 percent) and power (1.81 percent).

Financial Services, FMCG, telecommunication and bankex were the laggards. On the weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,384.96 points or 1.95 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 501.2 points or 2.34 percent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.