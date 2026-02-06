Share Market News: Spice Lounge Food Works hits 5 percent upper circuit even as Sensex, Nifty trade in red | Details inside

Home

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company focused on providing food, beverage and experience-based services across diverse markets.

Amid a fall in the stock market on Friday, shares of hospitality and lifestyle company Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent. The stock surged 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit of 31.25. Last seen, the stock was trading up 3.63 per cent or Rs 1.08, at Rs 30.85. This surge in the stock follows a recent major announcement by the company that renowned music composer Harris Jayaraj will be performing his first live concert in Hyderabad under its live entertainment platform, XORA World.

The concert will take place at Emaar MGF, Boulder Hills, Hyderabad on April 26, 2026. It will be a large-scale music event featuring a live orchestra, singers, and spectacular visual production.

In the filing, the company said that Harris Jayaraj is known for his modern and youth-friendly music style and his live shows are very rare, hence this concert is considered special.

The company says that through ticketed live events like these, it aims to further strengthen XORA World’s position as a strong and commercial entertainment brand. Company Chairman Mohan Babu Karjela said that this concert reflects XORA World’s vision to present innovative, exciting, and large-scale events.

The company operates global cuisine, casual dining, premium pubs, nightlife destinations and live-event platforms through its owned and franchised brands.

The company’s brand portfolio includes international and in-house concepts such as Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wing Zone.

Spice Lounge’s focus on culinary innovation, strong customer engagement and strategic expansion in key urban markets is strengthening its position as a multi-category food and lifestyle company.

