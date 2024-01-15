Home

Share Market News: SpiceJet Receives BSE Approval To Raise Rs 2,242 Crore | Check Details Here

The approval comes after the SpiceJetʹs 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on January 10 wherein the members approved the proposal for a fund infusion of Rs 2242 crore.

Business News: SpiceJet on Monday said that it has received in-principle approval from the BSE to raise Rs 2,242 crore. The company will raise the funds through the issuance of equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis.

“The in‐principle approval from BSE for the fund infusion is a crucial step for SpiceJet as we embark on a journey to enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the Indian aviation sector. We believe the fund infusion will open new avenues for SpiceJet, enabling us to capitalise on potential opportunities and contribute to the growth of the aviation sector in India,” Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has got exclusive rights to operate flights to Lakshadweep.

Singh said that the carrier is set to launch flights to Agatti Island, the sole airfield in the region, eliminating the current route through Kochi. The airline will also operate a special flight from the national capital to Ayodhya on January 21 to fly people attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

