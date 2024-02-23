Share Market News: Standard Capital Board to Consider Raising Funds on February 27 | Check Details Here

Home

Share Market News: Shares of Standard Capital are in focus today as the company has informed the stock market that its Board of Directors is going to meet on February 27 in which the proposal to raise capital by issuing equity shares, convertible securities through preferential issues, rights issues or other means can be approved.

The board of Standard Capital Market has requested to ban trading in shares for 48 hours after this meeting.

On Friday, shares of Standard Capital hit an upper circuit of 5 percent in the early trading session. The counter was trading at the level of Rs 3.36 with a gain of 16 paise. This is also the 52-week high of the stock. The shares of Standard Capital, which has a market cap of Rs 492.92, have a 52-week high of Rs 1.15.

Meanwhile, key equity indices rose in early trade on Friday as Sensex advanced nearly 100 points amid a global rally in stocks boosting investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 99.44 points or 0.14 per cent to 73,257.68 points while the broader Nifty gained 18.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,235.75 points.

Among the Nifty constituents, 32 shares were trading in the green.

In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks advanced, with Titan rising more than 1 per cent.

The global rally, mainly spurred by US chipmaker Nvidia Corp’s strong quarterly earnings, has pushed markets in the US, Europe and Japan to record levels. Sensex and Nifty surged on Thursday, with the latter touching its all-time high closing level of 22,217.45 points.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark index Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2 per cent. In the domestic market, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded securities worth Rs 1,410.05 crore.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.