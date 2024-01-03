Home

Share Market News: Standard Capital Markets Ltd, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), has informed exchanges that it has finalised the allocation of over 98 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares. The company, while sharing the information through a filing, said that equity shares will be allocated in the ratio of 2:1.

“The Board of Director of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., January 02, 2024, has allotted 98,00,02,000 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each in the ratio 2:1 i.e., Two (2) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every One (1) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Standard Capital had already announced the record date for this purpose. It had fixed December 29 as the record date to decide the eligibility of shareholders. The announcement comes soon after the company announced a sub-division of shares.

The record date is the day on which a company finalises the list of shareholders eligible for its forthcoming dividend distribution and other such corporate action.

Meanwhile, the share of Standard Capital – which is under ESM Stage 2 – has hit the upper circuit of Rs 2.83. The counter has given a positive return of around 43 per cent in the last one month, as per the data available on the BSE website.

In the last one year, the counter has made investors wealthier by around 272 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

